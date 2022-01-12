ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

Randall County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jll1G_0djqJHZB00

Randall County has administered more than 142,953 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Jan. 11, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That's up 1.56% from the previous week's tally of 140,761 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Randall County, 45% of people living in Randall County are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

More: Amarillo COVID-19 report: 646 new cases, 3 additional deaths

Texas reported 5,143,345 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 7% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Texas as of Jan. 11 are Presidio County (84%), Webb County (83%), Maverick County (81%), Starr County (79%) and Hudspeth County (78%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Randall County as of Jan. 11:

How many people in Randall County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 52% of people in Randall County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 68,470 people
  • 45% of people in Randall County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 59,461 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker , which is updated daily.

How many people in Texas have been vaccinated so far?

  • 71% of people in Texas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 19,658,488 people
  • 60% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 16,685,870 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of people fully vaccinated

ALABAMA STATE
