A draft of the the proposed new Jersey City Ward map would move some major developments from like the Bayfront project and SciTech Scity into new wards. The Ward Commission is tasked with redrawing the city’s six wards to make them relatively equal in population, a process that takes place every 10 years after the latest U.S. Census figures are released. The ward commission is hosting a public meeting via Zoom on Friday at 5:30 p.m..

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO