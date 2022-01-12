Weather for the Week Ahead

Officials have warned that widespread fog over Thursday and Friday is likely to to cause travel disruption across the UK.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for England, including large parts of the south east and south west, and up to the north west - as far as Cheshire.Cities and towns expected to be affected include Bath, Bristol, Cambridge, Slough, Milton Keynes, Swindon, Newport, Leicester, Telford and Wrekin, Reading, Oxford, and Peterborough.The warning, issued earlier this morning, reads: “Fog patches will reform during Thursday afternoon, particularly in river valleys and near lakes, and may become locally dense during the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO