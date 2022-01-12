ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 1 day ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript to play....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Rainy, windy weather ahead for this weekend

Rain and gusty winds are in the forecast for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for parts of the upcoming holiday weekend as a winter storm is set to sweep across the Southeast. Sunday is an Impact Weather Day with periods of rain, a couple rumbles of thunder, and gusty winds...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Possible Flurries Heading Into The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are warmer than normal today, with many areas reaching into the 40s. The normal high is 31 degrees. Lakeside clouds continue to inch inland. Flurries may be around tonight and again tomorrow, especially near the lake. Even some lakeside snow showers are possible. The main storm system track for Friday/Friday night stays well west of us with healthy accumulations for Iowa and western IL near Quincy. Colder air rushes in for the weekend. TONIGHT: FLURRIES. LOW 29. FRIDAY: FLURRIES & SCATTERED LAKESIDE SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 31. SATURDAY: CLOUDY & COLDER. HIGH 24. SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 28.
CHICAGO, IL
WBKO

A quiet end to the work week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tracking partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows sinking into the low 30s. Clouds will move in for your Friday along with cooler conditions as well. Friday highs will struggle to make it out of the low to mid 40s - so you’ll need to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Independent

UK weather forecast: Yellow warning of thick fog in place for Friday and Saturday

Officials have warned that widespread fog over Thursday and Friday is likely to to cause travel disruption across the UK.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for England, including large parts of the south east and south west, and up to the north west - as far as Cheshire.Cities and towns expected to be affected include Bath, Bristol, Cambridge, Slough, Milton Keynes, Swindon, Newport, Leicester, Telford and Wrekin, Reading, Oxford, and Peterborough.The warning, issued earlier this morning, reads: “Fog patches will reform during Thursday afternoon, particularly in river valleys and near lakes, and may become locally dense during the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy