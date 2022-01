MIAMI (CBSMiami) – To take a cruise or not to take a cruise, plenty of people are booking trips while others are still undecided. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a tool that might be helpful in the decision-making process. It’s a color coded chart that tells you if a ship is being monitored and the ship’s COVID status. Green stands for no cases of COVID, orange means there have been cases but they were below the CDC threshold, yellow indicates it met the threshold and triggered an investigation, and red means the ship is above the threshold. Gray...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO