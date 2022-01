John Mara will be paying a lot of money to three coaches next season — Joe Judge and Pat Shurmur to not coach the Giants, and whoever actually does coach the Giants. While Judge flopped during his two seasons as Giants coach, make no mistake: This entire fiasco is a mess of Mara’s own making. All of it. The recent terrible hires — at general manager and head coach. And, of course, the losing — so much of it in the past decade.

