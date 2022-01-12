ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinica Sierra Vista now only offering Covid testing to established patients by appointment only

By Miabelle Salzano
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties.

It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing.

“Like many other providers and medical establishments, we have received an overwhelming amount of people seeking a COVID-19 test, unfortunately the current supplies are not meeting demand,” said Tim Calahan, spokesperson at Clinica Sierra Vista, in a news release.

Tuesday, Clinica Sierra Vista in Lamont hosted Governor Gavin Newsom for his talk about California Blueprint, a plan to fight Covid, homelessness, drought and wildfire.

Clinica Sierra Vista CEO Stacey Ferreira said all of their locations have been heavily impacted due to the surge in Covid in the central valley.

“We are seeing large, large demand over this past week for people who need Covid tests,” Ferreira said. “To all you out there who may be experiencing Covid symptoms, please, please assume you have it, put on a mask and protect yourself and you family members and call make an appointment for Covid testing.”

If you qualify under Clinica Sierra Vista’s new guidelines, you can schedule an appointment and be evaluated for COVID-19 at (661) 328-4223 or (833) 678-2781.

