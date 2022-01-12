ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald Joe Corliss

Cover picture for the articleRonald Joe Corliss was born in Britton, SD on January 11th, 1933 to Joe and Gazelle Corliss. Joe and Gazelle, a young married couple at the time, paid the hospital bill by plowing the doctor’s land. Ron entered heaven Dec. 24, 2021, with his loving wife of 70 years by his...

wamwamfm.com

Marjorie Rash Miller

On December 20th, 2021 we bid farewell to Marjorie Rash Miller. Marge shined her light on those she knew for a mere 85 years. Those who were fortunate enough to know her were keenly aware that she never met a stranger, and that you were truly seen by her in even the briefest of encounters.
VINCENNES, IN
Matthew Marose

Matthew Stuart Marose, age 53, of Elmwood, Wisconsin, died at his mother’s home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, Thursday, December 30, 2021. His passing was due to health complications that he suffered from the COVID-19 virus. Matthew was born February 27, 1968, in Evanston, Illinois, to Ronald and Susan (Repp) Marose....
MENOMONIE, WI
George G. Liberty

George G. Liberty, 62 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully took Jesus’ hand into eternity while surrounded by the joyous laughter of his family as they reminisced of their many shenanigans together on Thursday, December 2, 2021, while in Pampa Regional Medical Center where he had been fighting Covid. He graced this world with his presence on May 25, 1959, in Lynwood, California to George Sr. and Dixie Lea Liberty.
PAMPA, TX
Marjory Sheckler

Marjory Leone Sheckler, 85, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 10, 1936, to Clarence and Mildred (Schultz) Ahrens in Prairie du Chien. Marjory was raised on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin Madison, where she participated on the synchronized swimming club. On Sept. 27, 1959, Marjory was united in marriage with Teddie D. Sheckler in Prairie du Chien. Throughout the years, Marjory worked as a cook at B.A. Kennedy School. She enjoyed attending all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Marjory served on the Crawford County Board and helped take care of the flower gardens and hummingbird feeders on St. Feriole Island.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Michael James Ledford

Michael James Ledford, 68, of Amarillo, formerly of Pampa, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Amarillo after a short battle with Covid. He was born the oldest of six children on October 17, 1953, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Arby and Lee Etta Ledford. Mike had attended school...
AMARILLO, TX
Jackie Umland of Perry

Jacqueline Ellen Umland, 66, was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1955, the daughter of Billy Lee and Maureen Hansen, and she died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Bright Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Jackie married David Benjamin Umland on Dec. 15, 1979, in Adel. They lived in...
PERRY, IA
Funeral announcements for 1/6/21

A memorial service will be held for Duane Ivan Johnson, age 86 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7th at Moscow Lutheran Church of rural Austin. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday morning. Interment will take place at Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery of rural Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
Fort Worth choir shows seniors there is ‘still life in them’

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. Retired electrical engineer and bass singer Bob Krause finds joy in the reactions of senior citizens during his choir performances. “The choir really gets a tremendous benefit of seeing what happens with the audience, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Thomas Spielmann

The funeral service for Thomas Spielmann, 69, of Marshall, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall is handling the arrangements.
MARSHALL, MN
Wednesday's scoreboard

Denver at South Dakota, 7 p.m. Western Illinois at North Dakota, 7 p.m. South Dakota State at Omaha, 7:30 p.m. Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State, 5:30 p.m. Wayne State at UMary, 5:30 p.m. Bemidji State at Minnesota State Mankato, canceled. Augustana at Minot State, canceled. Sioux Falls at Minnesota...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Funeral announcements for 1/3/22

A Memorial Service will be held for Sharon K. Marsolek, age 82 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. There will be visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the Mayer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be...
AUSTIN, MN

