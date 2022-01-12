ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

 1 day ago
Virus Outbreak Universal-Vaccines FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Company officials said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando's theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn't affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes."

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida's.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday's ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at...
CDC COVID-19 guidance to become optional for cruise lines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cruise lines will expire on Saturday, allowing those in the cruise business to choose whether they want to operate under the agency's guidance on sailing or not. The agency's "Framework for Conditional Sailing Order," which cruise lines have operated under...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California's governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn't taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a...
Ruling raises new questions about remote testimony in court

An overturned conviction in Missouri is raising new questions about video testimony in criminal court cases nationwide, and the ruling could have ripple effects through a justice system increasingly reliant on remote technology as it struggles with a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri's highest court on Tuesday...
Oath Keepers head charged with Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Ten other people also were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the...
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records...
Ohio takes big step by sending body cams to all its prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio will deploy more than 5,000 body cameras in all 28 prisons and its adult parole authority offices by May, the state corrections agency director said Thursday. The agency signed a five-year contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon for the cameras worth $6.9 million...
US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program

DETROIT — (AP) — The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
Inslee deploys National Guard, halts non-urgent procedures to help hospitals during omicron surge

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced the deployment of some Washington State National Guard members and other measures to help hospitals during the omicron surge. As COVID-19 cases rise statewide, hospitals are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Washington State Hospital Association said. Inslee said that the 75% increase in hospitalizations has led hospitals to declare they are in crisis.
Study: Stronger evidence linking virus to multiple sclerosis

There's more evidence that one of the world's most common viruses may set some people on the path to developing multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease that occurs when immune system cells mistakenly attack the protective coating on nerve fibers, gradually eroding them. The Epstein-Barr...
