Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Together

By Gabrielle Chung
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a yes for Simon Cowell. E! News has confirmed reports that the "America's Got Talent" judge, 62, is engaged to Lauren Silverman after proposing on Christmas Eve in Barbados. Simon popped the question during a family vacation, according to People. Per the outlet, the proposal was witnessed by...

