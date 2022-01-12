ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-AstraZeneca says U.S. to buy additional 500,000 Evusheld doses (Jan 12)

(Corrects first paragraph to say Evusheld is used to prevent COVID-19, not treat)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca> said on Wednesday the U.S. government has agreed to purchase an additional 500,000 doses of its antibody cocktail Evusheld used to prevent COVID-19.

The company said the delivery of the doses was expected in the first quarter of 2022 and additional details about the deal would be announced in the coming weeks.

