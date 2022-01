Chinese auto-services platform Tuhu is reportedly looking to move its IPO from the US to Hong Kong. According to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources close to the deal, Tuhu, which is formally known as Shanghai Lantu Information Technology Holding Ltd., has been working with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corp. on an offering that could raise up to $400M. Tuhu’s backers include Goldman and China’s Tencent.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO