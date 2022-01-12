ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Liverpool foster mum to 144 children 'loves making a difference'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother who has fostered 144 youngsters has told how she loves having the opportunity to "make a difference to children's lives". Mandy, who is the third generation of foster carers in her family, began fostering in Liverpool with her husband Joe, 67, in 2000. After growing up with...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dylan Scanlon: Boy found dead in Oldham was 'funny and cheeky'

A five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham was a "happy, funny and cheeky little boy", his father has said. Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on New Year's Eve . Greater Manchester Police said a woman...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Leek couple deliver baby at home on Christmas Day

A couple had a Christmas surprise when they delivered their baby daughter at home in the early hours of 25 December. Expectant mum Anastasia Glancey, from Leek in Staffordshire, was woken in the early hours by labour pains. Her husband Jason said he had been "a bit panicky" when he...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Foster Child#Make A Difference#Brothers And Sisters#Uk#Bbc North West
BBC

Leicester woman separated from mum loses cancer battle

A woman with incurable cancer, who spent several months separated from her mother during the coronavirus lockdown, died on Christmas Day. Michelle Teale, 60, died at the LOROS hospice in Leicester. Her mother Marian Thomas said the lifting of restrictions had allowed the pair to make up for lost time.
CANCER
BBC

Children's mental health: 'I was begging for help for my daughter'

Two mothers in the North West have shared the struggles and frustrations they have faced to access mental health support for their daughters. Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is often the first point of contact for young people struggling with their mental health. During the first lockdown, Leanne's*...
KIDS
winonahealth.org

A gift that makes “all the difference in the world”

After the devastating loss of her infant daughter, Marnie, due to a heart defect, Barbara recalls not only her grief, but also the constant worry about paying their medical bills. It was the 1950s and her husband, who had returned from the service, was going to school on the GI...
WINONA, MN
iwantabuzz.com

“Making a Difference” with Taylor Rowe from Live Love Nashville

Each week on “Making a Difference,” our host, Pam Vasilevskis, interviews people making a difference in their community. Today, Pam had the pleasure of talking with Taylor Rowe from Live Love Nashville. To learn more check out http://www.LiveLoveNashville.org. How do you define success?: Success is defined differently for...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Parents of missing music student Harvey Parker plead: ‘We just want him back for Christmas’

The parents of a gifted music student who went missing after a night out in London have said they “just want him back for Christmas”. Harvey Parker, 20, was last seen alone in the early hours of Friday morning leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Crossrailway station. CCTV footage from around 2.15am captured him entering nearby Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment. Calls to his mobile phone have gone unanswered and and the Metropolitan police have now said that they are conducting a search of the river Thames. In a statement, police said: “The search is being conducted on...
MUSIC
SheKnows

These Celebrity Parents Love to Lavish Their Children With Expensive Gifts

Is it any surprise that many celebrity parents love to lavish their children with the best gifts and experiences that money has to offer?. We’re talking about Cardi B and Offset, who gave their daughter Kulture a Birkin handbag — estimated to cost $8,000 — on her second birthday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z who reportedly blessed their daughter Blue Ivy with baby gear that is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Tyrese Gibson who bought his daughter Kayla an entire island when she was eight years old — yes, you read that correctly.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Sheffield couple found guilty of imprisoning autistic son

A mother and stepfather who kept their starving autistic son locked in a "disgusting" attic bedroom have been found guilty of false imprisonment. Matthew Langley, 22, was "close to death" inside the vomit and faeces-covered room, weighing just six stone (39kg) and severely dehydrated. Lorna Hewitt, 43, and husband Craig...
KIDS
mymcr.net

Encouraging text makes all the difference

I received an awesome text message the other day from a dear friend. She is an intercessor and prays faithfully for others every day. She also realizes that our pastors could use a little encouragement from time to time, and her beautiful words express a message of thanks that I believe to be “word in due season” for pastors and for all of God’s servants who faithfully minister to others.
RELIGION
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

St Neots toddler back in UK after surgery in Greece

A toddler who was left fighting for his life after becoming seriously ill in Greece with an undiagnosed stomach issue has returned to the UK. Harry Jackson, aged one, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, has now been admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. While on holiday in Crete, his body went into...
HEALTH
BBC

Bakewell love locks removal plan postponed for at least a year

Campaigners have said they are pleased plans to remove about 10,000 love locks from a footbridge will not be carried out for at least another year. Thousands of people have hung the padlocks on Weir Bridge, in Bakewell, Derbyshire, over the past decade. Derbyshire County Council said it wanted to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy