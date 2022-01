Of the seven head coaches hired during the 2021 offseason, only one made the playoffs in his first year at the helm. That would be Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles. When Sirianni was hired — or perhaps more accurately, after Sirianni's initial bumpy press conference — the Eagles were criticized for their choice. Somewhat surprisingly, after years of trying to wipe egg off of his face for his infamous over-the-top criticism of the Birds' hiring of Doug Pederson in 2016, former NFL GM Mike Lombardi joined in on the criticism, failing to learn a tough lesson in hot takes gone horribly wrong.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO