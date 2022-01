For just the second time all season and the first time since November, the Boston Celtics have won three consecutive games after beating the Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night. The victory pulled Boston back up to the .500 mark on the year at 21-21 but has done nothing to improve their current spot in a tight Eastern Conference picture for the time being. They remain in a tie with the Knicks for the 10th seed and final spot in a play-in tournament.

