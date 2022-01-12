ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Tulsa announces full 2022 USL Championship schedule

FC Tulsa announced the club's full USL Championship schedule on Wednesday, featuring 34 matches over 36 weeks beginning March 12.

That first match sends the club on the road to Charleston Battery before the home opener on March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC.

FC Tulsa will face nine clubs they've never played before including a home match against San Diego Loyal SC coached by former U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan on March 23, and matches against 2022 expansion clubs Detroit City FC and Monterey Bay FC.

The away match on May 13 against Orange County SC will be the third time in club history that FC Tulsa has played the reigning USL Championship title winner in its eight seasons in the league and first since its inaugural season in 2015 when it saw 2014 champs Sacramento twice.

Four of the club’s first six matches will be at ONEOK Field.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Charleston Battery

FC Tulsa

Saturday, March 19, 2022

FC Tulsa

Birmingham Legion FC

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

FC Tulsa

San Diego Loyal SC

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sacramento Republic FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, April 2, 2022

FC Tulsa

New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, April 9, 2022

FC Tulsa

Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Memphis 901 FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Tampa Bay Rowdies

FC Tulsa

Saturday, April 23, 2022

FC Tulsa

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

El Paso Locomotive FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, May 7, 2022

FC Tulsa

Detroit City FC

Friday, May 13, 2022

Orange County SC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, May 21, 2022

FC Tulsa

Hartford Athletic

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Louisville City FC

FC Tulsa

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

FC Tulsa

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, June 4, 2022

FC Tulsa

Miami FC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

New York Red Bulls II

FC Tulsa

Saturday, June 25, 2022

FC Tulsa

Charleston Battery

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

San Antonio FC

FC Tulsa

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Loudoun United FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, July 9, 2022

FC Tulsa

Atlanta United FC 2

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

FC Tulsa

New Mexico United

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Birmingham Legion FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

FC Tulsa

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Miami FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, August 20, 2022

FC Tulsa

Indy Eleven

Saturday, August 27, 2022

FC Tulsa

Loudoun United FC

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Atlanta United FC 2

FC Tulsa

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

FC Tulsa

Louisville City FC

Saturday, September 10, 2022

Hartford Athletic

FC Tulsa

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Detroit City FC

FC Tulsa

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Indy Eleven

FC Tulsa

Saturday, October 8, 2022

FC Tulsa

Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, October 15, 2022

FC Tulsa

Memphis 901 FC

