ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa man arrested after 800 pigs die of neglect

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLhxp_0djqD7KE00

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A Cedar Falls, Iowa, man who was hired to raise baby pigs is now facing charges of neglecting the animals.

Nolan Dewall, 38, was arrested after investigators say 800 of the 2,500 baby pigs he was hired to care for had died, and the animals did not have access to water or food, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

The animals were delivered to Dewall in late December with 15 tons of feed, and by Dec. 30, a consultant found that 800 of the pigs had died, KGAN reported. Authorities removed the rest of the pigs from the farm to another facility, but the station reported that 51 pigs died during the move and another 60 died in the following days.

The consultant who found the dead pigs also told authorities that temperatures inside the barns were too cold at under 50 degrees, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Tissue samples from the dead animals were sent to the Iowa State University Veterinary Lab, where scientists found no sign of disease, but confirmed that the animals had suffered from malnutrition and dehydration, KGAN said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Ohio woman lunges for officer’s gun after Walmart theft

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — An Ohio woman is accused of trying to lunge for a gun after she was detained at a Cleveland-area Walmart on suspicion of theft, authorities said. Brandi L. Bullington, 40, of Cleveland, was charged with one count of robbery, WJW-TV reported. According to the North...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WGAU

29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
WGAU

Ohio takes big step by sending body cams to all its prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio will deploy more than 5,000 body cameras in all 28 prisons and its adult parole authority offices by May, the state corrections agency director said Thursday. The agency signed a five-year contract with Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon for the cameras worth $6.9 million...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

Judge allows video release in Black man's shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A judge on Thursday granted a request from the police chief of a North Carolina city to release body camera video recorded in the aftermath of the shooting death of a Black man by an off-duty sheriff's deputy. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WGAU

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGAU

1 woman dead, 2 children injured in car crash with deputy chasing robbery suspect

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and two children injured when a deputy collided with their vehicle while chasing a robbery suspect. Now, multiple authorities are investigating. The incident occurred Wednesday night in Houston, after a Harris County Sheriff's deputy picked up a call about a nearby robbery where the suspect had fled the scene, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dead Pigs#Barns#Dehydration#Kgan#Cox Media Group
WGAU

San Diego supervisor's house fire is considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Police are treating a fire at the home of a San Diego County leader and his wife, a prominent labor official, as suspicious. County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said he and wife Lorena Gonzalez and their family were awoken by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WGAU

Florida police officer saves young dolphin caught in fishing net

MIAMI — A Florida police officer helped free a dolphin in distress last month, freeing the young mammal from a fishing net. “I got you, buddy,” Officer Nelson Silva of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s marine patrol unit can be heard in a video published Wednesday by the agency.
MIAMI, FL
WGAU

Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A lawyer for ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend said Thursday he’ll appeal a Las Vegas judge’s decision to grant prosecutors access to the woman’s medical records after a fatal high-speed crash that cost Ruggs his spot on the team.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

4 Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Four inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail sued the facility and its doctor Thursday after they said were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat COVID-19 despite health officials' warnings that the anti-parasitic drug shouldn't be used for that purpose. The American Civil Liberties...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Ponzi schemer gets over 17 years, ordered to repay $103M

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (AP) — A man once dubbed “King Perry” was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years in prison for his role in masterminding a long-running investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors nationwide. Perry Santillo appeared in federal court...
ROCHESTER, NY
WGAU

A year after SC inmate's death, family still seeking charges

The family of a mentally ill Black man who died after South Carolina jail employees repeatedly stunned him and then kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing is still seeking criminal charges. Relatives for Jamal Sutherland have repeatedly asked South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to consider prosecuting the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
47K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy