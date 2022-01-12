Watch: Local Donatos celebrates National Pizza Week with new plant-based pepperoni

Some may call it the best week of the year… it’s National Pizza Week.

Locally, Donatos Pizza is celebrating the week by adding a new topping to their menu.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Donatos with more on their new pizza topping.

At Donatos on W. 8th St. in Greengarden Place they are adding something new in celebration of National Pizza Week.

To talk more about the new vegan pepperoni is local franchise owner Christine Vogel.

Donatos already has cauliflower crust and plant-based sausage. Now, the plant-based pepperoni is part of that list.

Coming up in the next half hour, watch Fontaine and Christine taste test the new plant-based pepperoni pizza and cauliflower crust to see if there really is a difference.

The plant-based pepperoni pizza is available in stores now.

