ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Watch: Local Donatos celebrates National Pizza Week with new plant-based pepperoni

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jMUzJ_0djqCuIh00

Some may call it the best week of the year… it’s National Pizza Week.

Locally, Donatos Pizza is celebrating the week by adding a new topping to their menu.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Donatos with more on their new pizza topping.

At Donatos on W. 8th St. in Greengarden Place they are adding something new in celebration of National Pizza Week.

To talk more about the new vegan pepperoni is local franchise owner Christine Vogel.

Donatos already has cauliflower crust and plant-based sausage. Now, the plant-based pepperoni is part of that list.

Coming up in the next half hour, watch Fontaine and Christine taste test the new plant-based pepperoni pizza and cauliflower crust to see if there really is a difference.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The plant-based pepperoni pizza is available in stores now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

What’s Cooking: Casian (Cajun/Asian) Shrimp Stir-fry

Casian (Cajun/Asian) Shrimp Stir-fry    Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Cook Time: Less than 10 min. Serves: 4 ppl Ingredients: 1lb jumbo shrimp (peeled, deveined, tails removed) 1 tsp Creole seasoning 4-6 cups cauliflower rice 4-6 cups stir-fry vegetables 3 eggs, beaten 1 Tbls house seasoning 1-2 Tbls soy or tamari sauce Olive oil […]
RECIPES
FOXBusiness

Chipotle adds plant-based chorizo, new lifestyle bowls to menu

Chipotle has added a new plant-based item to its menus nationwide. The restaurant chain announced Monday that it will begin offering plant-based chorizo for a limited time across the country. According to a press release, the new menu item is Chipotle’s "second-ever vegan protein" to be released nationally. The...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Crust#Pepperoni Pizza#Donatos Pizza#Food Drink#National Pizza Week#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
pmq.com

National Pizza and Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 23-25

Produced by Expo Media, the National Pizza and Pasta Show takes place August 23-25 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. It will feature 300-plus exhibits, 30 seminars, 20 workshops, live demonstrations and more. Pizzeria and Italian restaurant operators from across the U.S. and Canada will flock...
CHICAGO, IL
WLKY.com

KFC to debut new plant-based fried chicken nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Kentucky Fried Chicken and Beyond Meat will launch Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC locations nationwide starting Jan. 10,Louisville Business First reports. The plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken was developed by Beyond Meat (Nasdaq: BYND) exclusively for KFC, according to a news release from KFC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Read This Before Adding Pepperoni To Your Jet's Pizza Order

Take a stroll to your local hometown pizzeria, and you'll likely get served a slice of New York-style pizza, that classic round pizza with a thin, chewy crust and golden brown top of mozzarella cheese dotted with bubbles and orange pools of grease. That's a pretty common sight in pizzerias all over the country, but if you're a Michigan native, you'll probably get served something different — yet no less delicious: a rectangular pizza with a thick and caramelized crust that tastes both buttery and airy, topped with bubbling Wisconsin brick cheese, smears of chunky red marinara sauce, and little cup-like pieces of crispy pepperoni. That's known as Detroit-style pizza, which is often enjoyed at a chain called Jet's Pizza.
RESTAURANTS
kq2.com

Celebrating the new year at local businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New Year's Eve is tomorrow, and some local businesses here in St. Joe are ready for people to ring in the new year. "We figured after a year or two like we've had, those people that want to come out we'll give them a space," co-founder of River Bluff Brewing Edison Derr said.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Donatos Just Made Vegetarian Pepperoni Pizza A Thing

When you're hankering for a quick bite, few things are more satisfying then a hot slice of pizza. The smell of fresh sauce and gooey, melting cheese alone is enough to make anyone go weak in the knees. There's no denying that pizza is a champion of the food world: We eat it anytime, anywhere, and at any temperature, whether it's at a restaurant for date night, on a street corner between meetings, or at home in the wee hours of the morning.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Primary Plant Based

Girard Avenue’s Primary Plant Based is climbing up our list of our favorite vegan places in the city (watch your back, Vedge). They have comforting dishes like masa ball soup that’s filled with golf ball-sized heaps of corn dough, sweet pumpkin cornbread, and kohlrabi hand pies. Their jackfruit carnitas medianoche is so spot on with its sweet and tanginess blend—it’s like a cheesesteak and french toast had a baby—that it had us searching for the perfect smiling gif to send to our group chat when describing it. There are plenty of large tables in here for you to bring a small group of friends, but we also love it because it’s perfect for a cozy solo meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Pizza for National Pizza Week

Most food holidays are superfluous. They're often concocted by people who benefit from the sale of that item, and they tend to not have all that much to celebrate. (Thrillist frequently highlights the exception to those rules.) Nonetheless, few feel, on the surface, as superfluous as food holidays celebrating pizza and burgers. Millions and millions of both are sold every day in the US. We're celebrating those every day.
RESTAURANTS
pmq.com

Pizza Hut Canada Takes Plant-Based Sausage Nationwide

Pizza Hut customers in Canada will be able to add Beyond Meat’s plant-based sausage crumbles to any pizza or order specialty pies featuring the vegan protein. Beyond Meat created Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles specifically for Pizza Hut Canada. Plant-based sausage will now be a fixture on the menu at...
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Meat-Like Plant-Based Pizza Toppings

The Donatos Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni is being launched by the pizza chain as an alternative to its popular Heritage Pepperoni that will offer consumers with a way to enjoy the classic flavor of pepperoni in a meat-free manner. The topping is achieved using a blend of pea protein with...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX8 News

Here are over 30 deals for National Pizza Week

This Sunday marks the beginning of National Pizza Week, and Offers.com has rounded up all of the best deals from pizza restaurants across the country. From family meals, free pies, reward points and even discounted menu items, Offers.com has a deal below for everyone to enjoy. Pizza delivery, pickup and dine-in savings & deals Bertucci’s: […]
RESTAURANTS
brandeating.com

Yogurtland Introduces New Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla Frozen Dessert

Yogurtland starts off 2022 with the introduction of new Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla frozen dessert. Featuring an oat milk base with vanilla and brown sugar flavor, Yogurtland's Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla joins the chain's growing line-up of vegan options for a limited time, while supplies last at participating locations chain-wide.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Salmon Burgers

To support the future of the plant-based seafood industry, Good Catch launched Plant-Based Salmon Burgers. Made with vegans and flexitarians in mind, these plant-based patties are said to have a delicate texture and a mild yet rich flavor and a hint of citrus that adds juiciness to the recipe. The versatile patties can be enjoyed in burgers, crumbled over salads or stirred into comfort foods like curries and mac and cheese meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy