Chiefs to sign DL Darius Stills to reserve/future contract

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to add players on reserve/future contracts for the 2022 NFL offseason, this time adding a legacy player.

After a pair of additions on the offensive side of the ball in RB Brenden Knox and WR Mathew Slater, Kansas City is set to sign DL Darius Stills to a reserve/future deal. Stills is the son of former Chiefs LB Gary Stills, who was drafted out of West Virginia and played seven seasons with Kansas City from 1999-2005.

Darius also played at West Virginia like his father, but he was undrafted following the 2021 NFL draft. He caught on with the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, but he was placed on the active non-football injury list at the onset of training camp. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL season and was released with an injury settlement in August. Neither injury was disclosed by the Raiders, so it’s unclear if they were related.

Stills shared photos of him signing his reserve/future contract with the Chiefs:

Stills appeared in 30 career games for the Mountaineers in college, recording 81 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes batted and an interception. Listed at 6-1 and 281 pounds, Stills is a squatty defensive tackle with a high motor. While he hasn’t played in any NFL regular-season games, Stills did notch one tackle in the Raiders’ preseason Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

As a reserve/future signee, Stills won’t count against the team’s roster until the beginning of the new league year on Mar. 16, 2022. That’s when the 90-man offseason roster will open for the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL teams.