New voter registration cards to be sent out soon

VICTORIA, Texas – Registered voters should receive a new voter registration card soon. Redistricting is still underway and the Elections Office should send cards out by Jan. 22, 2022. You must register by Jan. 31, 2022, in order to vote in the March 1 Joint Primary Elections. You can check your voter registration status online at www.votetexas.gov.

The Elections Office is now accepting applications to vote by mail. Qualified voters may submit a written application from now through Feb. 18, 2022, to receive their ballot by mail for the March 1, 2022, Joint Primary Election.

You must meet one of the following criteria for eligibility to vote by mail:

65 years of age or older by Election Day;

have a disability that prevents you from entering a polling location;

confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense;

absent from the county during the early voting period and on Election Day.

Applications are available at the Elections Office. You can also download an application at www.vctxelections.org.

New Law SB 1 and Voting by Mail

Public officials may not distribute unsolicited Application Ballot by Mail. Normally, the officials would mail Applications at the beginning of the year, but now they won’t mail any unless requested. You may request one by calling the Elections Office. You can also visit www.vctxelections.org and print one to mail. The applications are in a new format. It will include identification (Texas Driver’s License number or the last four of your social security number) for the voters. You can include a phone number to help the office reach you if it has a problem with the Application.

The last day to register or make changes for the March 1, 2022 Election is Jan. 31, 2022.

March 1, 2022, Joint Primary Election

If you applied for the Annual Application Ballot by Mail, you will start receiving the ballots on or around Feb. 1, 2022. You may return the ballots by mail as soon as you received them until Election Day. You can also hand-deliver them on Election Day, March 1, 2022, only.

Voters can find Sample Ballots at www.vctxelections.org.

You can also find more information by contacting the Elections Office at 576-0124 or emailing them at elections@vctx.org

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit