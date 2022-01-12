ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts To Trey Songz Rape Allegation From Dylan Gonzalez

By Thomas Galindo
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Songz has been in hot water since the new year began. Right before the clock struck midnight on 2021, former women's college basketball player and now artists and influencer Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz of rape. In her brief tweet on Dec. 31, Gonzalez said she did not want...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

syracuse.com

Trey Songz accused of rape; Oscars to have host again; ‘Studio 666’ trailer: Buzz

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by another musician, former UNLV basketball star Dylan Gonzalez. “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel,” she said on Instagram Tuesday. Billboard reports she has hired a lawyer and encouraged other victims of sexual abuse to come forward; she is not the first to accuse Songz of sexual misconduct. A rep for the “Can’t Help But Wait” singer, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, denied the allegations in a statement: “Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
thesource.com

Former UNLV Star Issues Statement After Trey Songz Rape Allegations

After taking to social media to post about being raped by R&B crooner Trey Songz, former UNLV b-ball star Dylan Gonzalez has issued another statement via Twitter detailing her allegations against Songz that allegedly occurred in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last November. “With what seems like endlessly recurring news...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Denies Allegations Of Gang Affiliation And Bribery Amid $20 Million Lawsuit From Husband’s Alleged Rape Victim

Despite successfully evading a default judgement in the $20 million lawsuit from Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim, Nicki Minaj has now come forth denying accusations of coercion, bribery, and gang affiliation. Hough’s lawyers claimed Minaj and Petty were members of the Mac Baller Brims, allegedly known as one of the most dangerous gangs in New York. She also claimed the couple bribed her with upwards of $500,000 to change her story. Minaj denied these allegations, including those suggesting she and Petty sent over gang affiliates as an intimidation tactic. As evidence, Hough’s legal team provided a video (below) of the...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
hotnewhiphop.com

Shyne Details Getting Over "Bitterness" Towards Diddy After 1999 Club Shooting

Shyne was a star on the Bad Boy roster until a shooting in 1999 at a nightclub in NYC put his rap career on hold indefinitely. Shyne was sentenced to a decade in prison, though served time between 2001 to 2009. His relationship with Diddy became strained during that time but in his recent interview with the Drink Champs, he explained how he got over the "bitterness" he felt towards his former boss.
Complex

‘Wannabe Gangster’ Testifies in Murder Case He Wasn’t Involved, Bragged About It With NBA YoungBoy Lyrics for Clout

The trial for a California man who is accused of killing four people took a strange turn, when the defense called a witness who they say is responsible for the murders. Jose Larin Garcia is on trial for four murders that took place in Palm Springs almost three years ago, per local outlet KESQ3. This week, John Olvera, who the defense say is guilty of the murders, took the stand to plead his case.
