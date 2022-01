CHBC trailed early, but rolled in the second half to a win over Martinsville. CHBC trailed by 2 after the 1st quarter and by 1 at halftime but then rolled in the second half to a 78 to 51 win over Martinsville. CHBC is now 9-9 on the season. They will next be in action on Saturday when they take on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO