The Notre Dame football team has some elite players returning on defense in 2022, making it one of the elite groups in the entire country. The Notre Dame football team went on a special run during their College Football Playoff push, not allowing a single touchdown across three games. Led by an incredible defensive line, veteran linebackers, and a promising defensive backfield, Marcus Freeman’s group on that side of the ball became one of the best in the country.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO