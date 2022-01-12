ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick, MO

Chadwick schools cancel in-person classes due to illness

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2Yv4_0djqAv7000

CHADWICK, Mo. — Schools in Chadwick, Missouri will be virtual for the rest of the week, the district announced Tuesday. According to a letter posted on the Chadwick R-1 School District Facebook page , the district is experiencing a high volume of absenteeism due to illnesses or symptoms. The letter does not indicate which illnesses led to this decision.

Local health departments lack authority, readjust following AG’s threat

Chadwick schools will not have seated classes Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday (January 12-14, 2022.) Students will return to the classroom Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Monday, January 17 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Any parent who needs to pick up learning materials can do so Wednesday until 4:00 p.m. Teachers will be available between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday to assist students. Students and parents can email or call teachers if help is needed.

Harrison, Arkansas school district reinstates masking as COVID-19 cases rise

According to the Christian County Health Department , the department stopped notifying or contacting students and families about COVID-19 in December. The health department says this was in response to a Cole County court siding with the Missouri Attorney General that health departments cannot enforce health orders.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports Christian County has a daily average of 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

SPS may turn to virtual learning to combat rising COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Central High School in Springfield has over 500 faculty and students out of school on Thursday. Stephen Hall, the Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools, says not all of these are positive cases. Instead, this number is made up of students and teachers who might have been exposed to the virus […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri schools are short on rapid COVID-19 tests

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) — Missouri’s K-12 schools will have to look elsewhere to get COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. Due to supply problems, the state is temporarily suspending reorders it provides to schools. Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin tells Missourinet the state has not received a shipment from the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

MSU prepares for students to return amid COVID-19 surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University students will be back on campus next week to start the spring semester as COVID-19 cases in Springfield continue to rise. The school said public health officials have warned MSU they will see a large number of students and staff contract the Omicron variant in Jan. and early Feb. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Students can help CoxHealth solve staffing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth locations in Springfield, Branson, Monett, and Lamar are searching for nursing and healthcare students to help with the surge in COVID-19 patients. The Health Care Student Support Role is available to both college and high-school students to give them experience working first-hand in the healthcare field while also helping healthcare professionals […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadwick, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
KOLR10 News

Bolivar School District next to add telemed services through CoxHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The concept of telehealth is expanding to help more schools across the Ozarks have easier access to care. The Bolivar School District recently decided to partner with CoxHealth to allow students and staff members to get checked out virtually and have prescriptions sent faster.  Officials said they’re hoping to reduce the number […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 in Springfield: Health Department issues plea to “slow the surge”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is overwhelming and is beginning to affect other types of care medical facilities can provide. “As we feared, Omicron has taken hold in our community,” Assistant Health Director Jon Mooney said in a news conference Wednesday morning. Mooney said […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth: COVID-19 surge brings temporary job opportunities to healthcare students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, CoxHealth is creating new, temporary support positions for college students in healthcare programs. Temporary opportunities are now available to health care students at all levels. Vice President of Human Resources, Andy Hedgpeth, says this is a great opportunity for students. “This is a great way to expose […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Burrell Behavioral Health to merge with new parent company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Burrell Behavioral Health announced Wednesday, January 12 that they have entered into a joint partnership with Preferred Family Healthcare (PFH) under the new parent company Brightli. Burrell and PFH will continue to operate under their original name and the Brightli name and logo will only be used in advocacy and business endeavors. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KOLR10 News

$53 million coming to Missouri student loan borrowers after settlement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A settlement between the Missouri Attorney General’s office and Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, has resulted in $53 million in debt relief for Missourians. The civil settlement agreement with AG Eric Schmitt’s office and 38 other states was with Navient over “allegations of widespread unfair and deceptive […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

The Hive: a Willard cafe that hires disabled workers will open soon

WILLARD, Mo. – In just a couple of weeks, people with disabilities will have a great opportunity to learn job skills. This will happen in Willard, where OzarksFirst was given a sneak peek of “The Hive.” It’s going to be a nonprofit café, and half of the people working there will have disabilities. Future workers […]
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces interactive COVID-19 testing map

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department revealed a tool aimed to help residents who are looking to get tested. The Health Department announced it has officially launched an interactive map detailing testing locations throughout the community. Similar to the Find-a-Vaccine map which launched in […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absenteeism#Ag
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth, Mercy give new insight into Springfield’s rising COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Starting this week, CoxHealth has announced that the healthcare facility will be rescheduling some appointments due to rising COVID-19 cases. The official Facebook page for CoxHealth Springfield states that wellness and routine appointments made within the next 30-45 days could be rescheduled. “These new appointments will help primary care physicians support CoxHealth’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield council to decide if acupuncturists can operate from home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – If approved by city council, acupuncturists could soon be allowed to run a business from their homes in Springfield.  The recent council meeting on Monday started the conversation on the work from home model many are turning to, and what occupations it works with. Some council members argued having people run businesses […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Why Webster County is changing how it investigates COVID-19 cases

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Health Unit is moving to a text notification system for people who test positive for COVID-19 in the county. In a news release, Scott Allen, the Administrator for the Webster County Health Unit says, “With recent changes in isolation time recommendations, increased demand for testing, and increases in […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOLR10 News

Fire in Waynesville leaves 2 dead

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – A fire broke out at a residence in Waynesville around 6:00 pm January 12. When Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, St Robert City Fire and Fort Leonard Wood Fire, and Pulaski County Ambulance District responded to the scene, they found two victims outside the engulfed mobile home and two victims still trapped […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy