Chadwick schools cancel in-person classes due to illness

CHADWICK, Mo. — Schools in Chadwick, Missouri will be virtual for the rest of the week, the district announced Tuesday. According to a letter posted on the Chadwick R-1 School District Facebook page , the district is experiencing a high volume of absenteeism due to illnesses or symptoms. The letter does not indicate which illnesses led to this decision.

Chadwick schools will not have seated classes Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday (January 12-14, 2022.) Students will return to the classroom Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Monday, January 17 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Any parent who needs to pick up learning materials can do so Wednesday until 4:00 p.m. Teachers will be available between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday to assist students. Students and parents can email or call teachers if help is needed.

According to the Christian County Health Department , the department stopped notifying or contacting students and families about COVID-19 in December. The health department says this was in response to a Cole County court siding with the Missouri Attorney General that health departments cannot enforce health orders.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports Christian County has a daily average of 64 confirmed COVID-19 cases per day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.