ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SCDOT preparing for winter weather impacts in the upstate and midlands

By Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdpNI_0djq9poO00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather across portions of the state.

Areas on the upstate and midlands are more likely to see some snow, ice, or sleet, while the Lowcountry and much of the PeeDee will see cold rain from a storm system that is expected to move across the region on Sunday.

State transportation leaders said they are prepared to “work around the clock” using all available resources to make sure motorists are safe when traveling on roads and bridges if winter weather does impact the Palmetto State.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” said Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall.

SCDOT said its employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstates are a priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters.

The department has about 2,500 employees preparing for the possible winter weather event. They said crews will deploy 60,000 tons of salt where needed along with over 525,000 gallons of salt brine and approximately 275,000 gallons of ice-breaking chemicals.

“SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions,” the department said.

The department also has contracts in place with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid any potential backups.

SCDOT encourages drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WSPA 7News

Fate of Richland Way underpass decided by city council

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After months of back and forth, Greenville City Council has voted to turn the Richland Way underpass into a pedestrian only route. Darren Ehnis walks through the tunnel every day to get to work. “It’s a very skinny tunnel, it’s not very wide, only one car can go through at a time,” […]
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#Emergency Shelters#Snow Plowing#Extreme Weather#Lowcountry#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

DHEC addresses long test result turnaround times

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Covid cases continue to rise nationwide and in South Carolina. Meanwhile people here in the upstate are seeing lengthy wait times for results. DHEC officials say the CDC shortened isolation period has led to some frustration as many are waiting longer than that five day period for covid test results. Courtney Beasley followed […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy