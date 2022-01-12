ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Aduhelm Coverage

GenomeWeb
 1 day ago

The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will only cover Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm for patients who are enrolled in clinical trials, the Washington Post reports. The Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab (Biogen's Aduhelm) in June 2021, despite...

www.genomeweb.com

pharmaceutical-technology.com

Restrictive Medicare coverage spells continued uncertainty for Aduhelm

Despite Aduhelm’s first-to-market advantage, months of controversy following the drug’s approval have been a major setback. On January 11, the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a draft version of its highly anticipated reimbursement decision regarding Biogen and Eisai’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) and other future anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody (mAb) products in Alzheimer’s disease (AD): CMS proposed the reimbursement of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved anti-amyloid mAb products under a coverage with evidence development (CED) policy. The CED requirement will limit Medicare reimbursement of Aduhelm to AD patients participating in randomised controlled trials (RCTs). Regarding enrollment in these RCTs, CMS stated that it would cover the cost of one beta-amyloid positron emission tomography scan per patient, but would limit study participation to patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to AD or mild AD dementia, which is in line with the FDA label for Aduhelm. Although this preliminary coverage decision signals some hope for the anti-amyloid mAb class in the long term, it will significantly delay and limit patient access to these products in the near term, with Aduhelm likely bearing the brunt of these troubles.
The Independent

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it....
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Slumps As CMS Announces Restrictive Coverage For Aduhelm, Aclaris CMO Departs, Immuron Spikes On US Military Award

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Biogen Shares Slip On Restricted Coverage For Its Alzheimer's Drug. If you are looking for the perfect trading strategy tailored to your preferances then click here to take our FREE Benzinga Trader Strategy Quiz!. Biogen,...
NBC Philadelphia

Government May Scale Back Medicare Part B Premium Increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
GenomeWeb

GeninCode Files FDA Pre-Submission for Cardiovascular Disease Risk Test

NEW YORK – UK-based GeninCode said Tuesday that it has filed a pre-submission for its Cardio inCode-Score cardiovascular disease risk test with the US Food and Drug Administration. The in vitro diagnostic test is designed to assess an individual's genetic and clinical risk to predict and prevent CVD. Pre-submission...
Reuters

Medicare asked to reassess 2022 premium hikes after Aduhelm price cut

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Monday asked the country's Medicare program to reassess its 2022 premium hikes, weeks after Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug by about half. Medicare in November raised the Part B premium, which...
