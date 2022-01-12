Dayton Dragons announce new, returning members of coaching staff

Dragons

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are welcoming new members to their coaching staff for the 2022 season.

The team announced Wednesday that Bryan LaHair and Juan Samuel would be joining returning pitching and hitting coaches, Brian Garman and Daryle Ward, for the upcoming season.

Additionally, it was announced that Andrew Cleves will serve as the club’s athletic trainer and Daniel Donahue will be the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

Dayton Dragons 2022 Coaching Staff (Dayton Dragons)

LaHair will become the club’s 11th manager, replacing Jose Moreno after he was promoted within the Cincinnati Reds farm system.

LaHair, a former Major League all-star first baseman, played professionally for 14 seasons from 2003-14 and 2016-17. He played in 195 Major League games with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. While with the Cubs in 2012, LaHair appeared in the MLB All-Star Game.

Samuel, a three-time MLB all-star, will be joining the Dragons as bench coach for the 2022 season.

Samuel played in the Major League for 16 years with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Reds, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. He was primarily a second baseman, but also played center field. He recorded more than 1,500 hits during his big league career.

Samuel set an MLB record for stolen bases by a rookie in 1984. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting that year. Additionally, Samuel won the NL Silver Slugger award at second base in 1987.

After his retirement, Samuel spent 18 years as a Major League coach.

More information on the Dragons 2022 coaching staff can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group