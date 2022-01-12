ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Dragons announce new, returning members of coaching staff

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qKto_0djq9Mef00
Dragons

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are welcoming new members to their coaching staff for the 2022 season.

The team announced Wednesday that Bryan LaHair and Juan Samuel would be joining returning pitching and hitting coaches, Brian Garman and Daryle Ward, for the upcoming season.

Additionally, it was announced that Andrew Cleves will serve as the club’s athletic trainer and Daniel Donahue will be the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GGuj_0djq9Mef00
Dayton Dragons 2022 Coaching Staff (Dayton Dragons)

LaHair will become the club’s 11th manager, replacing Jose Moreno after he was promoted within the Cincinnati Reds farm system.

LaHair, a former Major League all-star first baseman, played professionally for 14 seasons from 2003-14 and 2016-17. He played in 195 Major League games with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. While with the Cubs in 2012, LaHair appeared in the MLB All-Star Game.

Samuel, a three-time MLB all-star, will be joining the Dragons as bench coach for the 2022 season.

Samuel played in the Major League for 16 years with the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, Reds, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. He was primarily a second baseman, but also played center field. He recorded more than 1,500 hits during his big league career.

Samuel set an MLB record for stolen bases by a rookie in 1984. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting that year. Additionally, Samuel won the NL Silver Slugger award at second base in 1987.

After his retirement, Samuel spent 18 years as a Major League coach.

More information on the Dragons 2022 coaching staff can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

MLB talks resume after 42-day gap, little progress evident

NEW YORK — (AP) — Baseball labor talks to end the lockout resumed Thursday for the first time in 1 1/2 months with little evident progress during a bargaining session that lasted about an hour, jeopardizing a timely start to spring training,. Major League Baseball imposed the lockout...
MLB
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Texans fire Culley after just one season as coach

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Texans have fired coach David Culley after just one season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. His firing comes...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Super Bowl organizers say game is staying in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — With the Super Bowl just one month away, preparations are in full swing for the return of the NFL's premier event to the place where it all started. And both NFL officials and local organizers say the championship game isn't leaving the Los...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

HOUSTON — (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Bills no longer Pats patsy after wins in 3 of past 4 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Chris Kelsay’s introduction to the Bills’ so-called and very one-sided divisional rivalry against the New England Patriots differed from many of the defensive end’s contemporaries over his 10 seasons in Buffalo. He began his career with a win. And...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy