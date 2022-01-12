KDMC updates mask policy

ASHLAND Ky. — In light of the surge in COVID transmission associated with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, King’s Daughters is updating its masking requirements.

Effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, King’s Daughters will no longer permit cloth face coverings in its facilities. Patients, visitors, vendors, team members, volunteers, and all others will be required to wear a Level II or III surgical / isolation mask or a N95/KN95 mask at all times while in any of our facilities. Masks must be properly worn – completely covering the nose, mouth and chin.

Proper masks will be available to those who do not have one.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to provide care to and protect our patients, families, team members and communities during these unprecedented times. We appreciate your continued support