After confirming her divorce earlier this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Noella Bergener recently shared an update on if she's dating again. In an interview with Us Weekly, the RHOC cast member revealed that she's seeing someone and spilled a few details about the new relationship of about a month. “There’s somebody that I have known for years. He knew me married and knew my husband. That’s not weird at all, but we just have a lot of love and respect for each other,” she told Us Weekly. “He was one of those that just constantly checked in on me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO