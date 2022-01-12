American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane and gets arrested

As an experiment, I’d love for a pilot to say “Long live ISIS” before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours. American Airlines passenger...
A man in Honduras has stormed into the cockpit of a Miami-bound American Airlines plane during boarding, allegedly barging past the pilots and damaging the controls before attempting to fling himself out the window. The incident on Tuesday afternoon was apparently captured on video, with an unidentified man seen wriggling...
A group of influencers and reality show stars from Quebec are stuck in Mexico for now. They have to figure out how to get home after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline saying it won't fly them home, and even Canada's Prime Minister has chastised them.
A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Aircraft passengers are twice or even three times more likely to catch COVID-19 during a flight since the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to the top medical adviser to the world’s airlines.
A drunk Spirit Airlines passenger has been charged in the alleged midair assault of flight attendants who’d asked her to move seats, federal authorities said. Amanda Renee Henry, 43, turned herself in to the FBI in Nashville on Tuesday after a warrant was issued in the wake of the Nov. 27 flight.
Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) Of the thousands of cancellations and delays of airline flights in the past month, most have been caused by COVID-19 outbreaks or perilous weather. But a flight from Honduras to Miami on Tuesday was delayed for a more novel reason — a passenger stormed the cockpit and apparently tried to climb out a window.
In an unimaginably devastating accident, security footage at a Dominican Republic airport captured the moment a jet crash-landed before exploding. The incident left all three crew dead, as well as a family of six, including Latin music producer “Flow La Movie.”. The family was en route from San Domingo...
