ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane and gets arrested

Cumberland County Sentinel
 1 day ago

An American Airlines passenger in Honduras...

cumberlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bizarre moment unruly American Airlines passenger tries to climb out of plane's front window after storming cockpit before take-off: Flight from Honduras to Miami was delayed eight hours

An unruly passenger stormed the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras, damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami and attempted to climb out of the front window before being arrested. The airline said in a statement on Tuesday that crew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockpit#Honduras#Mercedes
MIX 107.9

Flight To Miami Grounded After Passenger Damages Cockpit Controls

An American Airlines flight to Miami had to be grounded after a passenger rushed the cockpit and damaged the plane controls. The flight was scheduled to take off from Honduras Tuesday night, when the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft”, the airline says. The passenger then tried to escape […]
MIAMI, FL
WDAM-TV

Man arrested after damaging American jet in Honduras released

(AP) - A passenger arrested in Honduras for damaging the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding has been released by authorities. American Airlines says the passenger entered the open cockpit of the jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
LIFESTYLE
KFOX 14

Party plane passengers could face fines, jail

A group of influencers and reality show stars from Quebec are stuck in Mexico for now. They have to figure out how to get home after their behavior on a flight to Cancun resulted in the airline saying it won't fly them home, and even Canada's Prime Minister has chastised them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Wild Passengers Party on Plane From Canada to Cancun

A wild party on board a plane chartered from Montreal, Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, is sparking outrage after videos showing social media influencers and their friends drinking, vaping, and “crowd surfing” on the Sunwing Air flight have surfaced. The flight attendants on board say they tried to restore...
PUBLIC SAFETY
loyaltylobby.com

Reader Email: American Airlines Denies BA Flight Credit – What To Do?

A LoyaltyLobby reader alerted about an issue with crediting British Airways flights to American Airlines AAdvantage, and how to resolve the problem?. Readers are encouraged to send us questions, comments, or opinions by email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. We’ll try to cover them here several times a week. You...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines reply over pilot’s ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker draws backlash

A complaint made by a passenger about an American Airlines pilot donning a sticker on his luggage that said “Let’s Go Brandon”, a coded way to say “F*** Joe Biden”, has led to a social media backlash.Twitter user Dana Finley Morrison, who has since made her account private, shared a photo of a pilot carrying his luggage.“Hey [American Airlines] - y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform, about to fly a plane?” she had written in a tweet on Saturday, which can no longer be viewed publicly but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy