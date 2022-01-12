American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane and gets arrested

A complaint made by a passenger about an American Airlines pilot donning a sticker on his luggage that said “Let’s Go Brandon”, a coded way to say “F*** Joe Biden”, has led to a social media backlash.Twitter user Dana Finley Morrison, who has since made her account private, shared a photo of a pilot carrying his luggage.“Hey [American Airlines] - y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform, about to fly a plane?” she had written in a tweet on Saturday, which can no longer be viewed publicly but...
Comments / 0