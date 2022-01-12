Top Drugstore Products to Moisturize Your Skin This Winter

The reason it's important to use an eye cream separate from your general moisturizer is because the delicate eye area has different needs than the other parts of your face, Miami-based, board-certified dermatologist Janelle Vega, M.D., tells The Zoe Report. "There are fewer oil glands and the skin is much thinner," she explains. But choosing from one of the many eye-specific products on the market isn't easy, so TZR spoke with some of the top experts in the field to narrow down the best dermatologist-recommended eye creams, which are rounded up ahead. But first, some tips from the pros.

SKIN CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO