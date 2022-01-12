ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Rescue Plan funding to expand broadband in more West Virginia schools

By Seth McVey
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, January 12, 2021, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced an additional $561,367 from the American Rescue Plan for two more schools and one school district across the Mountain State.

These funds are distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools districts purchase laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, and other broadband connections for use in educational settings.

The newest schools to receive funding include:

  • Mineral County School District – $344,619.50
  • Cabell County Schools – $198,475
  • St. Paul School in Weirton – $18,273
New GreenPower Motor Company facility to bring jobs to South Charleston

To date, West Virginia has received $36,923,791.99 for 53 schools, school districts, and other education organizations. Funding received by school districts and library systems in our area includes:

  • September 2021
    • Cabell County Schools – $406,573
    • Cabell County Public Library System – $110,074
    • Kanawha County Public Library System – $137,124
    • Logan County School District – $1,175,180
    • West Virginia State Department of Education – $369, 611
  • October 2021
    • West Virginia State Department of Education – $8,609,505.96
      • Calhoun County Schools – $41,075
      • Jackson County Schools – $392,508
    • Cabell County Schools – $616, 335
    • Clay County School District – $630,480.51
    • Kanawha County School District – $89,078.40
    • Mingo County School District – $1,224,282.62
  • November 2021
    • West Virginia State Department of Education – $11,929,009.60
      • Kanawha County School District – $6,468,263.34
      • Lincoln County School District – $1,812,843.18
      • Wayne County School District – $1,489,567.86
    • Putnam County School District – $2,029,154.80

The broadband expansion is being made possible by the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was authorized through the American Rescue Plan. The fund’s purpose is to provide $7.17 billion to expand internet access across the country. Senator Manchin said he wanted to prioritize rural regions like West Virginia to make sure they weren’t left behind.

“The Emergency Connectivity Fund has delivered more than $36 million to increase access to reliable broadband for thousands of West Virginia students, teachers and library visitors. I fought to include more than $7 billion in the American Rescue Plan to provide short-term broadband solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated for rural states like West Virginia. As we work to bring reliable, affordable broadband access to all West Virginians, I will keep pushing to implement long-term solutions included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

More on Senator Manchin’s plan for the American Rescue Plan can be found on his website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

