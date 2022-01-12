Man accused of killing, decapitating Clarksville woman will stand trial

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's rule requiring larger businesses to ensure that workers are vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and get tested weekly. But the court said a separate mandate requiring vaccinations for an estimated 20 million health care workers can be...
Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal duties after a U.S. judge rejected his efforts to dismiss a sexual assault civil lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
(CNN) — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot has issued four subpoenas to giant social media conglomerates after the panel said the companies provided "inadequate responses" to its initial request for documents and information over the summer. The subpoenas were sent to Meta, the parent company...
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday night that the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on changing the filibuster by Monday, Jan. 17. The change in the Senate schedule comes after Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced he...
Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
California's governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison, more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America's darkest times. Governor Gavin Newsom, who has cited RFK as his "political hero" and embraced the historical significance of his...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) vowed on Thursday that he will not “vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” the latest blow to Democratic hopes of changing the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. Manchin issued a statement reaffirming his position shortly after fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema...
