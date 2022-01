Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may both be seeing new people, but West hasn’t given up his public pursuit of convincing Kardashian to reconcile with him and call off their divorce. Last week, Kardashian filed to become legally single, with a source telling Page Six that “she thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got the [22-year-old] model at his Malibu house.” West has been seeing model Vinetria while Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for the past month.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO