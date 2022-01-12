ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane and gets arrested

Muscatine Journal
 1 day ago

An American Airlines passenger in Honduras...

muscatinejournal.com

Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger in Honduras 'opened cockpit and broke flight controls during boarding on Miami-bound flight before trying to jump out of open cockpit window'

A man in Honduras has stormed into the cockpit of a Miami-bound American Airlines plane during boarding, allegedly barging past the pilots and damaging the controls before attempting to fling himself out the window. The incident on Tuesday afternoon was apparently captured on video, with an unidentified man seen wriggling...
WDAM-TV

Man arrested after damaging American jet in Honduras released

(AP) - A passenger arrested in Honduras for damaging the cockpit of an American Airlines jet during boarding has been released by authorities. American Airlines says the passenger entered the open cockpit of the jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.
MIX 107.9

Flight To Miami Grounded After Passenger Damages Cockpit Controls

An American Airlines flight to Miami had to be grounded after a passenger rushed the cockpit and damaged the plane controls. The flight was scheduled to take off from Honduras Tuesday night, when the passenger “entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft”, the airline says. The passenger then tried to escape […]
The Independent

Bodybuilder furious after being banned from American Airlines flight over shorts being too short

A Turkish bodybuilder and social media influencer was stopped from boarding an American Airlines flight for allegedly wearing “too short” denim shorts that would “disturb families” on the plane.Deniz Saypinar was stopped from boarding a flight from Texas to Miami on 8 July for her denim shorts — that were considered “too short” — and a small brown tank top. Soon after she was stopped, she took to her Instagram account to vent about the incident. Ms Saypinar said: “You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.”Tearfully she narrated the incident to her one million followers....
