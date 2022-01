WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve got temperatures flirting with freezing this morning. Some areas are seeing temps in the high 20s, others in the low 30s. It’s making for freezing drizzle in some areas, so be careful on the roads this morning. Because of that precipitation, there’s a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO