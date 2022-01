Antonio Brown’s football career may be over, but will we see him box in 2022?. At the highest levels, crossovers in sports do not occur as often as they did in the past. Long gone are the days of Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders excelling in two sports on the big stage. However, there’s a recent trend that sees athletes from one space pop up in the world of boxing. Antonio Brown’s name adorned headlines and thanks to the fallout there are actual betting lines on whether he’ll be the next name to step into the squared circle.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO