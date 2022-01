Swedish House Mafia teams up with composer Jacob Mühlrad to reconstruct their iconic track “One” and give it an orchestral twist. While last year was filled with plenty of ups and downs, something that brought a smile on the face of dance music lovers around the world was the news that Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Steve Angello would be coming back together once again as Swedish House Mafia. Their reunion kicked off with the release of “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, along with the news that a new album from the trio would arrive in 2022 as well.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO