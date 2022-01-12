ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis enters transfer portal

 1 day ago

TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis is entering the transfer portal.

The three-year starter and two-time All-Big 12 honoree announced his plans Wednesday on social media.

“These last four years have been truly unforgettable and I want to thank everyone who has watched and supported me. I would also like to thank my teammates, trainers, the former coaching staff, and current coaching staff for pushing me to be my best. Most importantly, I would like to thank our loyal fans who have cheered me on and shown me so much love.

“I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment. I am excited for the new journey that is ahead of me.”

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound junior started all 12 games for the Horned Frogs (5-7) in 2021 and posted 45 tackles, four sacks and three pass breakups. He earned All-Big 12 second-team honors for the second straight year.

Mathis collected nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 10 games in 2020.

–Field Level Media

