Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,635 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 1,635 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 177,220 positive cases and 1,944 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 50,167 residents have recovered and 108,885 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,151 people are isolated at home. The state is reporting that 233 are in a hospital and 40 more are in the intensive care unit.

The department said 570,522 tests have come back negative and 1,951 are pending.

There have been 103,359 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 29,594 in those 50 to 64 years old, 29,190 in those under 18 and 14,924 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 34 cases of the B.1.1.529 omicron variant and 1,782 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, variants of concern, according to the CDC.

There are 138 cases of the B.1.1.7 alpha variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 19 cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil and five cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa. Kern County also has 86 cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant and 308 cases of the B.1.429 Epsilon variant. There are also two cases of the B.1.526 Iota variant.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

