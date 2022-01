Winners of the Alliance elks 467 Hoop Shoot held at the Moulin Center were, from left, (front), Kayla Tucker, 8-9 girls; Shelby Odey, 10-11 girls; Parker Jones, 8-9 boys, Brady Riggs, 10-11 boys; (back), Gianna Phillips, 11-12 girls, and Brody Fast, 12-13 boys. The winners will compete in the districts at Ravenna High School Saturday, January 15.

