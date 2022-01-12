Oklahoma County Detention Center Investigating Inmate Death
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, jail officials said.
The inmate has been identified as 30-year-old Austin Bishop.
Officials said a detention officer was alerted about a man who was unresponsive inside his cell around 6:15 a.m.
The officer attempted administering CPR and also called over medical personnel. Those life-saving efforts were not successful.
The state medical examiner will make a final determination on Bishop's cause of death.
