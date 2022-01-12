ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County Detention Center Investigating Inmate Death

 1 day ago
An inmate died Wednesday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center, jail officials said.

The inmate has been identified as 30-year-old Austin Bishop.

Officials said a detention officer was alerted about a man who was unresponsive inside his cell around 6:15 a.m.

The officer attempted administering CPR and also called over medical personnel. Those life-saving efforts were not successful.

The state medical examiner will make a final determination on Bishop's cause of death.

