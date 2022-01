Ah, the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. One of, if not the biggest dance music radio show in the history of dance music. Countless artists have stepped behind the decks while being introduced by the one and only Pete Tong. The radio station diversifies genres and opens the door to a bunch of new and old artists that turn a bunch of waves traveling through the air into one of the biggest parties in the world. Now, one of the newest, biggest, and most exciting talents inside the melodic techno scene is here to prove that his sound is the next big thing. Making his debut in BBC Radio 1 is Innellea!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO