ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

End of the line for the UK’s privatised rail disaster | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmR0s_0djq204T00
A battery powered train and engine in Glasgow Central Station. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Christian Wolmar is right to raise serious concerns over the possibility of major cuts to the rail network ( UK railways are heading into a perfect storm. Now is the time to nationalise them, 10 January ). But I’m not convinced that his solution of nationalisation is the answer. He says that there’s an opportunity for “a publicly owned, integrated railway, run independently of state interference”. I’d say that was a contradiction in terms, and a return to a centralised British Rail would be subject to the whims of the Treasury, as it is now.

That doesn’t mean we should stick with the unsatisfactory hybrid of a privately delivered, publicly specified railway. We need to learn from other European railways, where publicly accountable regional transport authorities run efficient rail networks, sometimes directly owned by the local state.

The Merseyrail network, specified by a locally accountable public body but privately delivered, works. Could Liverpool’s combined authority go a step further and own and operate the regional network, or set up an arms-length co-operative to do the job? I’m sure it could, and that could apply to many other regional networks across the country. Inter-city operations are different, and the example of “open access” operators such as Grand Central and the recently introduced Lumo suggests that there is a commercial as well as environmental case for good-quality long-distance services that are not subject to micromanagement by civil servants in London.
Prof Paul Salveson
Visiting professor, universities of Huddersfield and Bolton

• Christian Wolmar is right to say that the Covid-induced crisis hitting our railways needs to be addressed by nationalisation. As well as being more efficient, we calculate that it would save the industry at least £600m a year simply through preventing cash leaking into private profit. That includes the rolling stock companies who own our trains and have engaged in shameful pandemic profiteering to the tune of £1bn last year – all ultimately paid for by the taxpayer, while passenger fares rise.

But instead of taking on vested interests, the government has decided to take on rail staff who have been key workers during the pandemic. The cuts agenda includes closing all ticket offices and slashing thousands of safety-critical track worker jobs. We are now heading towards a national dispute on our railways to defend rail jobs and services. If we are to protect our climate and economy, we need to protect our railways and rail workers.
Michael Lynch
General secretary, RMT

• I was surprised that Christian Wolmar made no mention of the climate impact of a declining railway system. Rail is the most economical of all the major transport modes in terms of damaging carbon emissions. The government should be encouraging a “modal shift” to rail from car and air travel. Instead, there is a have-your-cake-and-eat-it policy that people don’t need to change their personal transport.

The two most significant moves would be making rail travel much cheaper, and improving convenience and the integration of rail with other transport. This, along with a major government-backed publicity effort – many people haven’t used rail for years – could have a huge impact on lowering our transport sector’s carbon footprint. Upping the pace of rail electrification would be another huge positive, from which passengers, freight and the climate could gain.
Tim Dumper
Exmouth, Devon

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Economy#End Of The Line#British Rail#Treasury#European#Liverpool#Grand Central#Covid
The Independent

At least 600,000 people cancelled December flights from Heathrow

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.The new rules were relaxed for fully-vaccinated arrivals last week after travel firms said they were ineffective due to Omicron spreading widely within the...
WORLD
The Independent

Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whbl.com

UK rail operator cancels London route due to COVID disruption

LONDON (Reuters) – A British rail operator has been forced to suspend all direct services to the busy London Victoria train station until Jan. 10 after staff fell ill with COVID-19 and others had to isolate. Southern Rail said on Twitter that due to coronavirus isolation and sickness, there...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New Year’s Eve rail disruption: why 2021 is ending in chaos for train passengers

The final day of 2021 is expected to be one of the most chaotic of the year for rail travellers.Train operators are cancelling hundreds of services due to staff absences as the Omicron variant sweeps across the the UK. Many passengers will also be hit by a strike by employees of one of the main inter-city train companies.“If you see a train, catch it” is the message that will resound on New Year’s Eve. Wherever you are, assume your rail journey will be disrupted – and be pleasantly surprised if you travel as expected.These are the key questions and answersWhere are...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Boris Johnson to chair council of UK’s devolved administration leaders

The Prime Minister will chair a council made up of leaders from the devolved governments, as part of a new structure designed to improve relations between administrations around the UK.The UK Government’s review of relations with the Northern Ireland Executive, Scottish Government and Welsh Government has led to a new three-tier system which brings together ministers from around the UK.Michael Gove says all four administrations have agreed to the rules, which are aimed at avoiding disputes and resolving them when they occur.A team of civil servants seconded from the four administrations will form a secretariat for the new council.Boris Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

What are the Covid rules in the four nations of the UK?

Scotland’s First Minister has announced changes to the nation’s coronavirus restrictions following a slight fall in case numbers.Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday there are signs Scotland is “starting to turn the corner” following the spread of Omicron.As a result, she announced changes to the restrictions from next week, with a view to consider further restrictions being eased in the near future.But how do the current rules compare across the four nations of the UK?– What are the current rules in Scotland?There have been caps on the number of people attending events since Christmas. They include having a one-metre social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Efforts to reduce car use are ‘shifting up a gear’, says minister

Efforts to reduce car use in Scotland by 20% are “shifting up a gear”, the Transport Minister has said, as he published a route map for achieving the goal by the end of the decade.As part of its climate change commitments, the Scottish Government have pledged to reduce the use of cars, measured as “car kilometres”, by 20% by 2030.Graeme Dey said it promoted sustainable travel under four broad headings: travel less, stay local, switch mode and combine journeys.However, an opposition politician said the plan contained little “meaningful action”.Today we publish our route map outlining steps needed to reduce car...
TRAFFIC
Ars Technica

High-speed rail construction reveals Roman town in the UK

Archaeologists surveying the planned route of a high-speed railway between London and Birmingham in the UK unearthed the remains of a Roman trading town in what is now South Northamptonshire. At its height, the town boasted an assortment of workshops and businesses, with long-buried foundations that archaeologists have spent the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government must commit to continuing free Covid tests

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a commitment that the UK Government will continue to provide free lateral flow tests “for as long as necessary”.Scotland’s First Minister was asked about reports that freely-available testing for all could be scrapped and said she wants a “clear commitment” from the UK Government that free testing kits would continue.The UK Government has denied it has plans to end free lateral flow testing following a story in the Sunday Times.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, following a statement on the lifting of certain coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said:”On the issue of lateral flow testing, I think...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian submarine crashed into UK warship during on-camera chase

New video released Thursday shows operations aboard a United Kingdom Royal Navy ship tracking a Russian submarine through the North Atlantic in late 2020 when it had to abruptly abort the mission due to a collision between the two vessels. For the first time, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence confirmed this week that the mission was called off after the Russian submarine collided with part of the Royal Navy ship.
WORLD
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government has implemented its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.The new strain drove soaring infection rates over Christmas and the New Year, with the UK hitting a pandemic high of 218,724...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Profile: Christine Lee, the woman at centre of MI5 security warning

As recently as 2019, Christine Lee was being awarded and congratulated personally by then prime minister, Theresa May, for helping Chinese-British cooperation and had been photographed with David Cameron during his time at No 10. Three years on, however, and the Chinese-British relationship has dramatically changed. Now at the centre...
U.K.
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy