Falcons GM: Calvin Ridley situation 'really hasn't changed'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught the NFL world by surprise when he announced on Halloween he was stepping away from the team to focus on his mental health. Ridley never returned to action in 2021 as the Falcons fell to 7-10. General manager Terry Fontenot couldn't offer much of a meaningful update regarding the 27-year-old when speaking with the media on Tuesday.

"It really hasn't changed," Fontenot said of Ridley's status beyond the start of the offseason, according to Kevin Patra of the NFL's website. "As an organization, we've done the best job we could just to support Calvin and do everything we can for him."

Across five games, Ridley recorded 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns before what ultimately became an indefinite absence. As Matthew Chambers explained for The Falcoholic, Ridley is set to spend the 2022 campaign on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, but the Falcons could potentially look to roll the fourth year of that agreement over for another season because he has been on the non-football injury list since the fall.

Fontenot added during his comments he wouldn't yet "assume anything" about Ridley's NFL future.

"Like I said, we handle each situation individually," Fontenot said. "There are so many variables we deal with. We're going to try to add to every position this offseason."

Ridley last tweeted on Oct. 31, and the Falcons will, from a business stance, have to know at least a little more about his intentions at some point before the new NFL year opens in March so they can better prepare for free agency and the draft.