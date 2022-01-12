ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

GL Homes could shift 1,250-home project west to Agricultural Reserve

By Brian Bandell
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis density exchange might please conservationists as well. Big deals....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
pasadenanow.com

Inexpensive Home Maintenance Projects To Do This Weekend

Home maintenance. The very words might evoke thoughts of an entire weekend spent laboring at home instead of relaxing in it, but that doesn’t always have to be the case. “Not every home maintenance project has to be a large undertaking or one that takes up all of your free time,” said Christopher O’Rourke, Mercury Insurance vice president of property claims. “There are small weekend projects that can save you time, worry and money in the long run.”
HOME & GARDEN
rismedia.com

2022 Could See Another Home-Buying Frenzy

The winter market is heating up as buyers keep a watchful eye on interest rates— expected to rise over the next year—despite a continuing inventory shortage keeping prices and competition high. According to realtor.com®’s recent Monthly Housing Report, December saw a bump in listing price growth, with the annual pace expected to return to last year’s spring and summer levels.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Gl Homes#Agricultural Reserve
therealdeal.com

$30M home could be Upper West Side’s most expensive townhouse

The buyer of a historic home on the Upper West Side could soon be the owner of the priciest townhouse in the neighborhood. A townhouse at 248 Central Park West asking $30 million went into contract this week, per Compass. If the sale closes, it would make the property the most expensive townhouse sold on the Upper West Side, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
bizjournals

Spring Venture Group lays off 290 employees

The insurance industry company announced the cuts this week, and two-thirds of the affected jobs are in Kansas City. The CEO says the company is undergoing a restructuring to "better align our organization with the demands of a highly competitive marketplace."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

Offshore wind giant expands in New England

A power player in New England’s young offshore-wind industry just got more powerful. Iberdrola SA, the Spanish energy giant, announced this week that its Avangrid Renewables (NYSE: AGR) unit has taken full ownership of Commonwealth Wind, the 1,200-megawatt project in Massachusetts that the state selected in December to move forward. The project has been a joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Three-bedroom home sells in West Hartford for $335,000

A house built in 1950 located on 9 Cedar Ledge Road in West Hartford gets a new owner. The 1,764-square-foot property was sold on December 8, 2021. The $335,000 purchase price works out to $190 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 21,780 square-foot lot.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
mpamag.com

The mavericks of commercial real estate

When L D Salmanson (pictured) first met Ben Hizak they were in fourth grade. By the time they were in junior high they had become business partners, but it’s doubtful even they knew that their partnership would last almost three decades (so far, it’s been 27 years). Cleary...
REAL ESTATE
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
Motley Fool

Investing in Physical vs. Virtual Real Estate: 9 Key Differences

Metaverse real estate and real-world real estate operate on many of the same economic principles. However, not everything can be assumed to be the same. Knowing the important differences can help avoid serious missteps and create opportunities. There's a lot about real estate in the metaverse that can be equated...
RETAIL
Dirt

The 10 Most Expensive Hamptons Real Estate Deals of 2021

Click here to read the full article. What a year! To be fair, 2021 was an incredible year for real estate in general, with records being broken all over the place, from Palm Beach, Miami, and Montana, where Rupert Murdoch dropped $200 million on a ranch, to Vancouver, Dubai, and the Cayman Islands. Not too surprisingly, the Hamptons also came on strong, with the top 10 deals totaling a whopping $607 million, about 35 percent more than 2020’s list. In Southampton, the highest price ever paid for a single parcel was achieved in 2021, with the $105 million sale of the...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Tyra Banks Sells Los Angeles Property for Full Asking Price

Tyra Banks had a quick turnaround for her property in Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The former supermodel, TV personality and businesswoman sold the 6,160-square-foot residence for the full asking price of $7.895 million just one month after putting it on the market, listing records show. “This house has...
REAL ESTATE
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Secluded Los Angeles Compound Sells for $56.55 Million

In Los Angeles, a verdant and secluded Mediterranean-style compound nestled in the city’s Mandeville Canyon and flanked by the Santa Monica mountains, sold last week for $56.55 million. The property was sold by entrepreneur Matt J. Wollman, a mogul who made headlines in 2003 when he sold his massage...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy