Stimulus check update: Why 2022 is going to make you hate politics if you didn’t already

By Andy Meek
 1 day ago
When it comes to the question of whether or not the Democrat-controlled Congress will manage to pass a new round of stimulus checks before the midterm elections later this year, here's the rather perverse state of affairs governing everything right now.

Nobody is saying this out loud, but it actually works out fine for Democrats if they don't get their act together and bring more checks to fruition. And same for Republicans. Why? Because, again, this is a midterm election year. And while delivering policy wins is always important, so is something else right now — the presence of a villain that each side can point to. Rather than doing the hard stuff of actually legislating, it's much easier to do the other thing. To say, aha, see — we're all that stands between you and the savages on the other side. They're the reason you don't have more stimulus checks, not us. Same with the quixotic voting reform effort President Biden has given up on stimulus checks to pursue. Gosh, we just can't get anything done, because the other side is so bad. And that's why you need to add to our ranks in the midterm elections.

The silly season begins

Republicans will stand united against Biden's Freedom to Vote Act. And Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema will refuse to support a change to filibuster rules that would obviate the GOP opposition. Leaving Democrats bereft of any new wins, but both sides with something valuable in their own way:

When it's too hard to get what you want in politics? Make sure you have a villain you can blame. Otherwise, you risk looking completely rudderless during this fall's midterm elections — and voters will have buyer's remorse about giving you control of Congress. Something Democrats seem to be increasingly aware of.

  • All the Democrats in the Senate are anxious about delivering on our promises,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Axios. “We know what's at stake. And we're working hard to try to find a path to get there. But it's hard.”
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders told the Guardian “it’s absolutely important that we do a major course correction … People can understand that you sometimes don’t have the votes. But they can’t understand why we haven’t brought up important legislation that 70 percent or 80 percent of the American people support.”

The midterm elections are looming

With the first year of the Biden administration now officially in the books, to take stock of that 12-month period is to behold as many missed opportunities and unforced errors as straight-up wins.

A key measure of inflation, for example, hit a 39-year high this week. Biden went from promising on the campaign trail in 2020 that he would “shut down the virus” to his acting FDA commissioner telling Congress this week that “most people are going to get COVID.”

Meanwhile, the mismatch between what Democratic leadership is pushing and what ordinary voters want could hardly be greater. You did something about infrastructure? You're trying to pass a voting rights law? Ok — but you also control Congress. Where's my stimulus check?

Oh, that's right, it's Joe Manchin's fault. It's the other guy's fault. What else is new. Maybe the Bard really was on to something in his play about Julius Caesar — the one with that famous line, about the fault being not in our stars, but in ourselves. Or, in this case, in our out-of-touch, finger-pointing politicians.

BGR.com

Stimulus check update: $3,600 is coming in 2022 and you might qualify to get it

At this point in 2022, the stimulus check story is actually proceeding down two tracks. The first one to note is the obvious one — the one everybody is interested in. It entails the possibility of all-new stimulus checks at some point this year. As in, will we get them or not? And when? Along those lines, everyone is still waiting to see what the Senate will do about the possibility of a year-long child tax credit extension. Something the body left unfinished as 2021 drew to a close, with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin saying in an interview that his crucial vote on the package would be a “no,” throwing the whole process into chaos.
BGR.com

A new stimulus check program just opened for applications and you had no idea

You don't have to be a fortune-teller or an expert political strategist to figure out that no new stimulus checks are coming from the federal government anytime soon. The political dynamic is such that the votes in Congress just aren't there for new checks right now. But having said that, stimulus payments also aren't the only kind of aid available to Americans, either. There's related financial assistance that can also help millions of Americans, for example, pay their mortgage.
BGR.com

Urgent recall issued for these delicious desserts – check your fridge now

Poppies International announced a dessert recall late last year that covered various types of cream puffs products. The company detected the presence of metal during production. That’s why it issued the recall. More than two weeks later, Poppies International expanded the recall to include even more cream puffs that weren't recalled the first time around. Certain Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs might also include metal, so you should stop eating them immediately if you have any.
Axios

Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping election reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try...
NBC News

Process debates are turning Democrats against one another

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday .. The White House promises to provide schools 10 million Covid tests per month. ... Democrat Cherfilus-McCormick cruises to victory in FL-20. ... Club for Growth ties GOP opponents to Trump impeachers Liz Cheney and Anthony Gonzalez. ... GOP Senate candidate says “Let’s go, Brandon” in TV ad. ... And Trump cuts NPR interview short.
MSNBC

Bernie Sanders has a plan to boost the Democrats before the midterm elections

Sen. Bernie Sanders is fed up with the stalling of the Democrats’ legislative agenda in Congress — and he’s proposing an alternative plan for moving forward. In an interview with The Guardian, Sanders took several shots at the party he caucuses with, lamenting that “the Democratic Party has turned its back on the working class” and expressed concerns about the party’s ability to win them. He argued that Democrats are in need of “a major course correction” as the daunting midterm elections approach.
WEKU

Biden says he doesn't know if voting rights legislation can pass

Democrats in Washington are beginning to accept the reality that they do not have the votes to pass President Biden's long-shot effort to enact new voting rights bills. President Biden traveled to Capitol Hill on Thursday in an attempt to sway Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., to agree to change the Senate filibuster in order to pass the legislation.
The Independent

Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party's long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation. Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures, according to a senior Democratic aide who was familiar with the private meeting and granted anonymity to discuss the visit. It comes as Democrats are hurtling toward a planned vote on a rules overhaul, despite a lack of consensus within their own party...
