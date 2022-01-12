ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: J.J. Watt has 'basically done everything humanly possible' to recover from injury

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mvGQs_0djq0V2500
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

According to reports from Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals remain hopeful that star defensive end J.J. Watt will return to practice on Thursday, four days ahead of the team's NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams. This comes on the heels of the surprising announcement last week that the five-time All-Pro was designated to return from the injured reserve list.

It's still unknown whether Watt will be able to play on Monday night against the Rams, but it appears that whatever happens, it won't be for a lack of trying.

Watt was placed on injured reserve in early November after suffering a shoulder injury, and it was widely believed that the former Houston Texans star's ailment would be season-ending. The 32-year-old played 10 years in Houston before signing a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March 2021.

In seven games this season, Watt recorded 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, one sack and one forced fumble.

After beginning his career by playing in 80 consecutive regular-season games over five seasons and making four Pro Bowls and First-Team All-Pro four times, 2021 marked the fourth time in the last six years his campaign has been cut short due to injury. Watt was limited to three games in 2016 and five games in 2017, before bouncing back with a full 16-game season in 2018 in which he made his fifth Pro Bowl and was named First-Team All-Pro for the fifth time.

Arizona went 7-0 to begin the season with Watt healthy but 4-6 after his injury to finish at 11-6.

Read this on the web

Comments / 5

4reel
9h ago

BAM when they signed JJW....He gets injured if the wind blows. He's got more time on the injured reserve than he does playing football. It's not the teams he plays on it is totally him........

Reply
2
SomebodyStopMe
13h ago

Had a Fork in his back when he arrived at the Cardinals camp. Hit the road kneeler... btw Fjb.

Reply(1)
4
God's Wrath
14h ago

Has he gone to Balco to get steroids like A.Rod, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Jose Canseco, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGWire ???

Reply
2
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Cardinals hopeful J.J. Watt returns to practice Thursday

It's looking more and more like the Cardinals will get one of their top defensive playmakers back in time for next week's playoff battle. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that Arizona hopes to get J.J. Watt back practicing Thursday, lining him up to play in the wild-card round game against the Rams on Monday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfc#The Los Angeles Rams#First Team All Pro
CBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins not available for wild card game against Rams; J.J. Watt's return up in air

DeAndre Hopkins will not be available for Monday night's wild card playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury announced. Hopkins is still recovering from knee surgery that was the result of an injury sustained during Arizona's Week 14 loss to the Rams. Hopkins caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Najee Harris, J.J. Watt headline NFL wild-card injury report

The NFL playoffs have finally arrived, and several key injuries could have an impact on the weekend's wild-card round. Here is the lowdown on the big injuries, including some players expected to return from their ailments, with an analysis of the impact on their production. Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs. Injury:...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals ‘hopeful’ playoff plan for J.J. Watt vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are reeling a bit heading into the playoffs, having lost four of their last five games. In particular, the once-dominant defense has sputtered. Reports of the potential return of former All-Pro J.J. Watt had excited Cardinals fans. On Tuesday, the team acknowledged the hope that he can return for practice this week, ahead of their upcoming playoff game.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Arizona Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to play ‘best game of his career’ in playoff debut vs. Los Angeles Rams

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has high expectations for quarterback Kyler Murray heading into their first NFL playoff game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. “I think this is what he’s been waiting for for three years,” Kingsbury said Wednesday. “He’s a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kliff Kingsbury gives critical injury update on DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals started the season on fire with a 7-0 record to kickoff the 2021 season. Since then, the Cardinals have been lukewarm at best, going 4-6 in their final ten games. One of the reasons Arizona has struggled is because they lack execution on offense. The struggles are...
NFL
ESPN

J.J. Watt returns to practice; status uncertain for Arizona Cardinals' wild-card game Monday

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt practiced Thursday for the first time since he injured his left shoulder against the Houston Texans on Oct. 24. He was "very limited," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, but was able to take part in some drills. Watt was on the field for the open portion of practice and went through drills punching a sled and facing a defensive lineman acting as an offensive lineman.
NFL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'I'm here to try and do one thing': Cardinals' J.J. Watt on the verge of making an improbable comeback

“Mission: Impossible” was a TV show and later, a movie series. The real-life non-fiction story is playing out in front of the entire football world thanks to Cardinals' defensive lineman J.J. Watt and his dramatically unthinkable comeback tale. Realistically, it probably shouldn’t be happening. And in the end, maybe it won’t happen at...
NFL
kyma.com

Will Cardinal’s J.J. Watt be ready for Monday’s playoff game?

TEMPE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Cardinals may get a huge boost on defense ahead of Monday night's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium. On Friday, January 7th, the Cardinals announced that star defensive lineman, J.J. Watt, was designated to return from the injured reserve list.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals star J.J. Watt roasts reporter for injury update gaffe

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has made a shocking return to the team after initially being ruled out for the rest of the season due to numerous shoulder injuries. While Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t fully committed to his star pass rusher suiting up for Wild Card Weekend, there is certainly a good chance he plays if all goes well at practice this week.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

The Labors of J.J. Watt

As punishment for leaving the Houston Texans, the football gods on Mount Lombardi ordered J.J. Watt to sign with the Arizona Cardinals and to perform as many as 12 Labors:. Background: Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped short of the goal line by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals designate five-time All-Pro DE J.J. Watt to return from IR

When J.J. Watt was placed on injured reserve in early November after suffering a shoulder injury, it was widely reported that the star defensive end's ailment would be a season-ending one. Just two days before their Week 18 regular-season finale, the Arizona Cardinals made a surprise announcement regarding the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy