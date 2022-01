According to court records, The Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled that Ochsner Health System can fire employees for not complying with the system’s vaccine mandate. Thirty-nine employees sued University Health- Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health- Shreveport, and LSU Health-St. Mary Medical Center after the mandate was put into place. Ochsner Health said just over one percent of their more than 30,000 employees (280) were let go for failing to comply to the mandate.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO