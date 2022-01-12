Suspicious item found at Bank of America in Mount Pleasant deemed safe; police said it was sugar

UPDATE: Mount Pleasant PD said the suspicious item has been deemed safe. Authorities said it was a bag of sugar. The shopping center and road have reopened.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant are investigating after a suspicious item was discovered at the Bank of America at 710 Coleman Boulevard.

Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the item was found in a safety deposit box. The bank was closed at the time police received the call.

Calabrese said the item was found by staff. The bank is closed for business and only employees were inside at the time.

Law enforcement personnel is on the scene assessing the item. The plaza located behind the bank was evacuated as a precaution.

The Brookgreen Shopping Center, parts of Shem Drive, and Coleman Boulevard are closed while authorities investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.